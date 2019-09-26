John Angelos: Orioles will be in Baltimore ‘as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor’

Speaking to Baltimore’s business leaders at the annual Visit Baltimore Annual Meeting on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium, Orioles executive vice president John Angelos said the team would be in Baltimore “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.”
“For me, it’s a fact that we’re here,” Angelos told The Baltimore Sun after the panel. “I was born here, lived here. … I’ve always lived downtown to one degree or another. Not only that, but our partnership group is all local people that are heavily invested now and indefinitely in the city and the future of this city, and that’s just real. The Orioles are a Baltimore institution. The Orioles will be in Baltimore, be in Maryland. That’s the beginning and the end as far as I’m concerned.”
The remarks are his first public comments since last month’s buzz around the city that the team was either up for sale or looking to move, though that talk was largely shot down at the time.
Angelos was speaking alongside Ravens president Dick Cass and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association commissioner Jacqueline McWilliams, who is bringing her conference’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Baltimore in 2021, on a panel titled “Our Community and Sports: An Impactful Partnership.”
While the session was mostly about the power of sports to draw business and financial impact to the city’s future, and how to draw a younger generation toward sports, Angelos had to answer some for the team’s on-field fortunes during the session as well.
“We’ve got a fellow named Mike Elias who came to us from a couple of great organizations,” he said. “The Astros, you might have heard, won a world championship pretty recently, and Mike is doing a great job building and rebuilding. I will say this: The Orioles won more games than any team in the American League for a half-decade, 2012 to 2016. They were in the playoffs three times in five years.
“And Dick will tell you, but I’m going to say, in baseball we still have a ways to go with some of our parity mechanisms. Big markets and small markets are not yet normalized. The commissioner and the players union are working on that for sure. But it’s tough to win more games than the Yankees and Red Sox and anyone else in the American League for five years. We did it. We tried to keep the team together for a couple extra years to get that. You’re supposed to tear down a bit every year. That’s not what I do. That’s what Mike does. But I think you’ll be happy very soon.”