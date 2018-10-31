Orioles lose outfielder John Andreoli on waivers to Mariners

The Orioles lost outfielder John Andreoli on waivers to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced, in a reversal of the roster move that brought him to Baltimore in August.

Andreoli, 28, hit .232 with a pair of doubles in 23 games for the Orioles after joining the major league team on Aug. 18.

The team was interested in his speed and minor league hitting track record from the Chicago Cubs’ system and then the Mariners’, but he struggled to break through a crowded outfield picture that also featured Cedric Mullins, DJ Stewart, Adam Jones and Joey Rickard.

Andreoli’s skill set was especially similar to Rickard’s, while the Orioles gave preference in playing time to homegrown players Mullins and Stewart down the stretch.

Andreoli was cleared off the roster as the team has to make room for as many as five players coming off the 60-day disabled list this week, including Mark Trumbo, Richard Bleier, Pedro Araujo, Austin Hays and Gabriel Ynoa.

The deadline for those moves is 5 p.m. Friday.

CAPTION Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter was back in Baltimore for the first time since he was let go on Oct. 3 to serve as the starter for the KidsPeace Trick-or-Trot 5K at Camden Yards Saturday. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter was back in Baltimore for the first time since he was let go on Oct. 3 to serve as the starter for the KidsPeace Trick-or-Trot 5K at Camden Yards Saturday. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling and Cal Ripken Jr., the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer, married over the weekend, according to a Ripken spokesman. Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling and Cal Ripken Jr., the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer, married over the weekend, according to a Ripken spokesman.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli