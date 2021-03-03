What the reported delay of the Triple-A season and return of alternate training sites mean for the Orioles

But for that group, outfielders Yusniel Diaz and Ryan McKenna and infielders Mason McCoy and Rylan Bannon, the team will have to essentially decide what the composition of the alternate site group and staff will look like. Is it better for a player to work out with the rest of the minor leaguers in Sarasota, or train at an alternate site, which could be more focused on keeping older players sharp for the big leagues?