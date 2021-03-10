Orioles plan to use Bowie as alternate site to replace start of Triple-A season; Heston Kjerstad (myocarditis) to report there

“I think it’s a start,” Elias said. “We’ve got to start getting back to normal in terms of just the development, the instruction that was missed last year. … Overall, for the whole population of players it’s a big negative impact for us to not have minor league baseball across the levels because I think that certain players need failure, different types of failure. They need game experience. They need to face unpredictable different competition on different nights. They need to get used to the professional game. Whatever it may be, we’ve all been accustomed to what minor league baseball provides in terms of preparing these guys for the big leagues.”