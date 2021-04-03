Orioles CEO John Angelos and Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott support MLB decision to move All-Star Game out of Georgia

“I have not made one decision in my entire time as commissioner related to the Baltimore Orioles that was based on whether or not the MASN litigation was ongoing,” Manfred said at the time. “I know there are some people who have perpetuated this idea. We have treated Baltimore exactly the same as the other 29 clubs since this dispute began. And, as a matter of fact, we have probably treated them more fairly in a number of important respects — or more leniently than more fairly, is what I mean.