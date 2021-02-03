Orioles finalize Alex Cobb trade to Angels for infielder Jahmai Jones

Jones, 23, made his big league debut in 2020 and was the Angels’ eighth-best prospect entering the 2021 season, according to Baseball America. He immediately joins the Orioles’ infield mix, though the club could look to solidify the gains he made during the 2020 shutdown with some minor league repetitions as well. The former second-round pick is a career .258 minor league hitter with a .724 OPS.