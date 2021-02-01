Orioles working to trade starter Alex Cobb to Angels for second baseman Jahmai Jones

Jones, 23, was the Angels’ top prospect as a center fielder in 2017 and peaked as the No. 89 prospect in baseball ahead of the 2018 season, according to Baseball America. The former second-round pick is a career .258 minor league hitter with a .724 OPS, but clicked in the second half of 2019 at Double-A Mobile to put himself on the cusp of the big leagues. Reports out of the Angels’ secondary camp were also positive on Jones.