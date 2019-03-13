Orioles manager Brandon Hyde names Alex Cobb Opening Day starter

Last spring, Alex Cobb had only just signed with the Orioles by the time Dylan Bundy had been announced as the Opening Day starter.

No such obstacles exist in 2019, as Orioles manager Brandon Hyde on Wednesday named Cobb the Orioles’ fourth different Opening Day starter in as many years, with the assignment coming on the road March 28 against the New York Yankees.

“I'm excited about that, and he was really excited,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Obviously, it’s an honor. He understands that, and he’s very, very grateful.

“For me, Opening Day is one of 162 [games], but it’s a special day. It’s a very special day. I've respected Alex for a long time. We all respect him very much for what he's done in his career. We feel like he’s earned it. His track record speaks for itself, and we're just excited about naming him Opening Day starter.”

Cobb, 31, signed a four-year deal with the Orioles last March, had to rush to get ready for the season and struggled badly from the start. He had a 6.41 ERA at the All-Star break, but a 2.56 ERA after it as he rediscovered his split-changeup that was so effective earlier in his career. A blister problem kept him from lowering his ERA below the 4.90 mark he ended the season at.

“We talked a lot about last season, and I know he feels more comfortable obviously this year than he did last year,” Hyde said. “Missing a spring training — I don't think anybody really understands what that feels like until he kind of went through it last year. I know he's looking to really bounce back from last year. He feels excited about how he's throwing, and we're excited about how he's throwing the ball in camp. I think it's only going to help him, obviously, having the preparation that he didn't get last year. We're looking for big things from Alex.”

Cobb’s next spring start is Saturday after he left the team last weekend as his wife, Kelly, welcomed their daughter, Chloe, on March 8. He threw a simulated game Sunday, and made two Grapefruit League starts before that.

Cobb, a former Tampa Bay Rays ace, was given the Opening Day assignment in 2015, but ultimately missed it because of the injury that led to Tommy John elbow reconstruction. Hyde said he could tell by Cobb’s reaction that the assignment was a great honor.

“I think that the longer you're in the big leagues, the more appreciation you have for special things, and special moments,” Hyde said. “Opening Day is one of those special moments where it's such an accomplishment, one, to play in the big leagues. But two, to be recognized is a huge accomplishment. Someone like that that's been around for a while doesn't take that for granted. Obviously, by Alex's reaction, he didn't take that for granted. He feels great about it.”

Last year, Cobb shared a rotation with the past three Orioles Opening Day starters — Chris Tillman (2016), Kevin Gausman (2017) and Dylan Bundy (2018). Only Bundy remains with the team, but Hyde said he didn’t give the 26-year-old right-hander a heads up that Cobb was taking that role this year.

“This is something that we feel like Alex has earned it, and deserves it,” Hyde said. “We feel really good about it. … I think we made [the decision] over the last few weeks. I came into spring training not knowing how a lot of decisions were going to go, and still don't. But this is one that we locked in. I think I kind of came in with an open mind. Obviously, I know track record with these guys. I know a lot of what they've done, and after watching, we kind of made this decision over the last couple weeks that Alex was going to be the guy. Now, we're still working on the other four.”

Hyde said the next run through the spring training rotation might be the indicator of who fills those spots, though the team could put their fourth and fifth starters in the bullpen to start the season, and haven’t decided whether to carry seven or eight relievers. And at present, one of those relievers appears to be Nate Karns, who Hyde said will probably start in the bullpen.

“We're still looking at a handful of guys for a few spots, and I think these next few weeks are real telling,” Hyde said. “It's going to be great, watching these guys throw. Are we going to carry seven? Are we going to carry eight? What's our position player situation look like? There's still a lot to be determined.”

