Orioles place Alex Cobb on injured list hours before scheduled start: ‘We’re just following protocol’

Hours before he was scheduled to take the mound for the opening game of a doubleheader with the New York Yankees, Orioles right-hander starter Alex Cobb was placed on the injured list. The club did not disclose a specific reason for the move.
“We’re just following protocol,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
The Orioles’ team policy is to not publicly disclose if a player tests positive for the coronavirus. There was no 10-day or 60-day designation included with the Orioles’ roster move to place Cobb on the IL.
Cobb, 32, is the Orioles’ leader in innings this season and the most veteran member of their pitching staff. He has a 4.33 ERA through seven starts. Right-hander Thomas Eshelman will start the first game in his place, with right-hander Jorge López starting the second.
In a corresponding move, the Orioles selected the contract of right-hander Branden Kline. Kline, the Orioles’ second-round pick in 2012, posted a 5.93 ERA in 41 relief outings in 2019.
Baltimore also added infielder Ramón Urías as the 29th man for Friday’s doubleheader. Urías went 1-for-5 during a brief call-up earlier this year, his first stint in the majors.
The Orioles also announced that outfielder Mason Williams cleared waivers after he was designated for assignment and rejoined the team’s alternate training site in Bowie. Left-handed pitcher Zac Lowther, the Orioles’ No. 14 prospect per Baseball America, was added to the Orioles’ player pool, which now features 58 players.