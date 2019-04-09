Orioles place right-hander Alex Cobb on injured list for second time this season

Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb has returned to the injured list, this time with a lumbar strain.

The team made the announcement hours before Tuesday night’s matchup with the Oakland Athletics. Cobb, who held the New York Yankees to two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his only start of 2019, was expected to start Wednesday, the third game in Baltimore’s four-game set with the A’s. The move is retroactive to Saturday, and a 25-man roster replacement has yet to be announced.

Cobb, 31, began the season on the injured list because of right groin soreness. In his absence from the rotation, right-hander Nate Karns opened two bullpen games with two innings in each. Karns, too, was placed on the injured list Tuesday, suffering from a right forearm strain.

Friday, the Orioles signed right-hander Dan Straily to serve as their fifth starter, though manager Brandon Hyde hoped to build him up before entering the rotation. Straily allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings in relief in his Baltimore debut Sunday, throwing 44 pitches.

Meanwhile, left-hander Josh Rogers was scratched from starting the opening game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Triple-A Norfolk and could be an option to start in Cobb’s place Wednesday. Rogers, acquired from the Yankees in last summer’s Zack Britton trade, made three starts with the Orioles in 2018, allowing 11 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings.

Someone capable of eating multiple innings Wednesday would be valuable for Hyde, who is sending rookie left-hander John Means to the mound for his first major-league start Tuesday. Hyde said before the game Means would be available for, at most, four or five innings.

