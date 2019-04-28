Orioles place Alex Cobb on IL, DFA Jesús Sucre and recall Austin Wynns amid flurry of moves

A day after their bullpen surrendered five more home runs, the Orioles made a series of moves ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Catcher Austin Wynns and right-handers Branden Kline and Luis Ortiz were recalled from Triple-A Norfolk as the team tries to avoid a second sweep by the Twins in eight days. To make room on the 25-man roster, right-hander Alex Cobb was placed on the injured list for the third time this season and for the second time with a lower back strain, while right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis was optioned to Norfolk and catcher Jesús Sucre was designated for assignment.

Cobb has allowed nine home runs in 12 1/3 innings this season, making only three starts while batting groin and back injuries. Originally manager Brandon Hyde’s selection to make the Orioles’ Opening Day start, he instead began the season on the injured list. After an effective start in Baltimore’s home opener against the New York Yankees, he felt spasms in his back and missed two starts on the injured list. He allowed four home runs in four innings in Friday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Sucre proved himself to a valuable asset defensively as a veteran catcher working with a young staff, but the 30-year-old was hitting only .210.

Yacabonis gave up three home runs Saturday, pushing his ERA up to 6.32.

Wynns made his major league debut in 2018, hitting .255 with four home runs in 42 games. After competing for the catching job in spring training, he began the season on the injured list with an oblique injury. He was hitting .385 with six walks and no strikeouts in Norfolk.

Kline, the Orioles’ 2012 second-round pick out of Virginia and a Frederick native, made his major league debut in the April 20 doubleheader against the Twins, pitching a 1-2-3 inning before allowing two home runs in a second frame of work.

Ortiz was acquired along with infielder Jonathan Villar in last season’s trade that sent second baseman Jonathan Schoop to the Milwaukee Brewers. Ortiz, 23, made his debut last season with two September appearances.

