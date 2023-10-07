Orioles ALDS roster: John Means (elbow soreness), Shintaro Fujinami among players left off vs. Rangers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anthony Santander is greeted during opening ceremonies as the Orioles return to Baltimore for their home opener. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles left-hander John Means is not on the club’s American League Division Series roster because he came out of Thursday’s workout with elbow soreness, manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday morning.

Means excelled in four starts after returning from Tommy John elbow reconstruction but won’t be able to contribute in Baltimore’s best-of-five series with the Texas Rangers. Hyde said Means would be available for the AL Championship Series should the Orioles advance.

Advertisement

Hyde unveiled the full 26-player roster Saturday morning, with left-hander Cole Irvin and right-hander Shintaro Fujinami joining Means as members of the Orioles’ end-of-season roster who won’t face Texas. Baltimore will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers.

The best-of-five series begins at 1:03 p.m. at Camden Yards, with Game 1 televised on FS1. If the Orioles advance, they would be able to change the roster before facing either the Houston Astros or Minnesota Twins in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series beginning Oct. 15.

Advertisement

Here’s the Orioles’ ALDS roster, listed alphabetically by last name within positions.

Right-handed pitchers (9): Bryan Baker, Kyle Bradish, Yennier Cano, Jack Flaherty, Kyle Gibson, Dean Kremer, Grayson Rodriguez, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells

Left-handed pitchers (3): Danny Coulombe, DL Hall, Cionel Pérez

Catchers (2): James McCann, Adley Rutschman

Infielders (7): Adam Frazier, Gunnar Henderson, Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O’Hearn, Ramón Urías, Jordan Westburg

Outfielders (5): Austin Hays, Aaron Hicks, Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander

This story will be updated.