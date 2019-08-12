Orioles break AL record for most home runs allowed in a season, open doubleheader with 8-5 loss to Yankees

A few days apart didn’t stop the Orioles and New York Yankees from falling into their old habits Monday at Yankee Stadium, with the hosts hitting two first-inning home runs to hand the Orioles another unwelcome major league record and begin what grew into an 8-5 Yankees win.
Orioles right-hander Gabriel Ynoa allowed a three-run home run to Didi Gregorius and a solo home run to Gleyber Torres in the first inning of the first game of Monday’s split doubleheader, reopening last week’s trauma almost immediately.
“Just the long ball beat us again today,” manager Brandon Hyde said. "We did a nice job scoring there in the top of the first, and gave it right back and then some with Gregorius and Gleyber going deep. I thought Gabby threw the ball decent after that, and the good thing is he went six innings for us, which on a day like today, you need your starters to give you some length.
“A few home runs — I think they hit four — it’s tough to recover from that.”
Those home runs, Nos. 242 and 243 the Orioles allowed this season, tied and then broke the American League record the Orioles and Chicago White Sox set together with 242 home runs allowed in 2017.
Home runs by Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin rounded out the damage for the Yankees.
The Orioles entered this four-game, three-day series with the Yankees 17 home runs allowed shy of the major league record set by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds, who allowed 258 home runs. Entering the second game of the doubleheader, they’ve allowed 245.
Whether the Yankees can be the team to set that mark would be fitting, although a little challenging. New York hit 16 home runs in a three-game series at Camden Yards last week to set a major league record for most home runs against an opponent in a season with 52.
Torres’ home run was his 11th against the Orioles, one shy of the major league record against an opponent in a season since the league adopted divisional play in 1969.
Goes both ways
The Orioles’ inability to keep the ball in the park once again obscured a nice day at the plate, and they actually led in the first inning after Hanser Alberto singled to open the game and came around to score four batters in.
Home runs by Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander allowed the Orioles to keep chipping away, and two runs in the eighth inning forced the Yankees to get up top relievers Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman.
Santander finished with three hits, bringing his batting average to .310.
“He’s really swinging the bat well,” Hyde said. “I love Tony’s [at-bats]. I think he really competes at the plate. That first at-bat, what a great at-bat off Paxton where he fouls off a bunch of pitches and dumps a single into center field. Just really competitive, then he smokes a homer. Love Tony’s game right now.”
Hit 'em high
Mancini’s home run in the third inning had another distinction other than being his team-high 28th of the season. According to MLB.com’s Statcast data, Mancini homered on a 96.6 mph fastball from James Paxton that was 4.17 feet off the ground, the highest pitch hit for a home run that Statcast has measured this season.