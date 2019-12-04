Minor league teams that lose their affiliated status would not necessarily be “eliminated,” as the statements put it. The teams would no longer have their players and coaches provided by MLB parent clubs, but the franchises themselves would still exists. Although it’s certainly possible some of the teams fold after being pushed into independency, MLB’s proposal include the creation of a subsidized, pseudo-independent league called the “Dream League," while others could become members of amateur summer leagues. But that’s a steep drop from being hosts of the future stars of Major League Baseball.