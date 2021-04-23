Orioles name Adrienne Roberson as new public address announcer at Camden Yards, first woman to hold the job

Adrienne Roberson, the longtime public address announcer at Bowie’s Prince George’s Stadium, was announced Friday as the new permanent public address announcer for the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Roberson is the fourth PA announcer since the Orioles opened Camden Yards, and the first woman to do the job in club history.
She joins Renel Brooks-Moon of the San Francisco Giants, Marysol Castro of the New York Mets, and Amelia Schimmel of the Oakland Athletics as the only active female stadium announcers in baseball.
In a statement, Roberson called it a “dream come true.”
“I am honored to be the next voice of Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” Roberson said. “To be able to cultivate my passion, bring my voice to our historic ballpark, and announce the same players I saw come through our minor league system as they now make their way to Oriole Park at Camden Yards is incredibly exciting. I know the future of Birdland is very bright.”
Roberson replaces Ryan Wagner, who held the job from 2012 until Opening Day but was dismissed as the season began.
“We are excited to have Adrienne assume the full-time role as the voice of Oriole Park,” Greg Bader, Orioles senior vice president for administration and experience, said in a statement. “After working several Orioles games over the past ten seasons and serving as the voice of the Baysox for nearly two decades, she is familiar with our players throughout the entire Orioles system, and we are proud to now regularly feature her voice, one that many of our fans already know and love, on a nightly basis.”
Roberson, an Odenton resident, has been at Bowie for 17 years, and has also spent the last eight years working with Georgetown athletics on lacrosse, softball, soccer and volleyball.