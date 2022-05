Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman | PHOTOS

FILE - In this June 25, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Orioles first-round draft pick Adley Rutschman takes batting practice before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Baltimore. Catcher Adley Rutschman, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Yusniel Diaz are among the top prospects in the organization. None of these youngsters are expected to be on the opening day roster, but they'll provide a glimpse of the future at camp this spring. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (Nick Wass/AP)