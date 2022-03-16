Adley Rutschman shut down with tricep strain, making top prospect doubtful for Orioles’ Opening Day roster

SARASOTA, FLA. — Top Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman will be shut down for two to three weeks with a tricep strain, potentially answering the biggest question of Orioles’ spring training before exhibitions even begin.
With little more than three weeks until Opening Day, it’s unlikely Rutschman will have enough time to be ready to break camp with the Orioles for April 8′s season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“I think it’s an extremely small blip for a guy that’s gonna have a long career,” manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday morning. “I’m looking forward to when he’s healthy to be out there. I think, yeah, he makes us better, and we’ll see. I just want him to get healthy.”
Rutschman, 24, played in a minor league intrasquad game Friday and woke Saturday with soreness. After major league camp began Monday, the Orioles gave him rest hoping the injury would improve, but tests revealed the strain. Rutschman will be meeting with head athletic trainer Brian Ebel going forward.
“He’s gonna be out a few weeks,” Hyde said.
With Rutschman doubtful for the Opening Day roster, the injury likely takes the biggest roster decision of the spring out of the Orioles’ hands. If Rutschman is in the minors for about two weeks, he possibly wouldn’t become a free agent until after the 2028 season, rather than 2027; if Rutschman returns and finishes in the top two of voting for American League Rookie of the Year, he would still be credited with a full year of service time, per Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement.
Rutschman not being on the roster would also prevent the Orioles from the potential to earn extra draft picks by having a top prospect open the year with the major league team, also a part of the new CBA.
With Rutschman absent, veteran Robinson Chirinos, who signed a one-year deal Monday, is penciled in as the Opening Day catcher. With Chirinos the only catcher on their 40-man roster, the Orioles will need to add another before beginning the regular season. The other catchers in camp are Anthony Bemboom, Jacob Nottingham, Brett Cumberland, Maverick Handley and Cody Roberts, though Hyde said it’s possible Baltimore adds more backstops. Bemboom and Nottingham both signed minor league deals this offseason and have major league experience.
“This is a part of the game,” Hyde said. “Guys are going to go down throughout the course of the spring and the course of the season, and it’s going to always give opportunity to other guys.”
Latest Baltimore Orioles
This article will be updated.