Adley Rutschman shut down with tricep strain, making top prospect doubtful for Orioles’ Opening Day roster

With Rutschman doubtful for the Opening Day roster, the injury likely takes the biggest roster decision of the spring out of the Orioles’ hands. If Rutschman is in the minors for about two weeks, he possibly wouldn’t become a free agent until after the 2028 season, rather than 2027; if Rutschman returns and finishes in the top two of voting for American League Rookie of the Year, he would still be credited with a full year of service time, per Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement.