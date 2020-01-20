Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman to be among nonroster invitees to major league spring training camp

Rutschman, who will turn 22 five days before the report date, hit .254/.351/.423 with four home runs across three minor league levels after earning a bevy of awards in his final college season. With Rutschman in the fold, the Orioles will have at least five of their top nine prospects, per Baseball America, on the major league side of spring training. The other four in that group — Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Hunter Harvey and Keegan Akin — are members of the Orioles’ 40-man roster.