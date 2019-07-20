Orioles top draft pick Adley Rutschman homers in professional debut in Gulf Coast League

Adley Rutschman, the Orioles’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft, made his long-awaited professional debut Saturday in the Gulf Coast League in emphatic fashion.
After lining out to shortstop and flying out to the right-field wall in his first two at-bats, Rutschman homered to deep right field for his first professional hit in a 4-2 loss to the GCL Pirates Saturday in Bradenton Fla.
Rutschman, who signed for a record $8.1 million, won’t spend long in the Gulf Coast League before going to Short-A Aberdeen to begin his affiliated career.
The reigning Golden Spikes Award winner for the nation’s best collegiate player ended his season with Oregon State shortly before the Orioles drafted him, and the team has always said it will be careful with his usage this year after he caught three long seasons in a row for the Beavers.
Rutschman was the designated hitter on Saturday, and will catch some this year, but will have a summer more meant to get him adjusted to professional baseball as anything else.
While the minor league seasons end on Labor Day, the Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds are already in the playoffs, and Aberdeen is a half-game out of their division lead entering Saturday’s game.
Rutschman’s debut came shortly after Baseball America ranked him the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball, and named him the top prospect in the Orioles organization.