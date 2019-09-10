Orioles’ top pick Adley Rutschman’s first pro season is over. What did he learn in the past three months?

“I just told them to remember in this young stage of their career, that we sort of had our first team meeting and I talked to these guys for the first time — and a lot of those guys were in there — I said, ‘This thing is not going to be built on whether or not we’re going to go out there and win games or not,' " Moore said. " 'This thing is going to be built on, when you come in the door, if you’re going to get better today before you leave.’ I think that was our foundation. That’s what we did.