Orioles’ top prospect Adley Rutschman settling in at Short-A Aberdeen: ‘You knew it was going to happen’

Said Bradshaw: “It’s allowed him to hit the ball hard and move the ball using all the fields, being patient, seeing more pitches. He said something to somebody earlier, that it’s just about timing. That’s what he’s getting right now. I love the patience. I love [his] being able to hit with two strikes. A lot of these guys try to ambush early, and they don’t get the fastball, and they get in a hole. You can tell he’s very comfortable hitting with two strikes.”