How MLB’s reported plan to delay some minor league seasons could affect Adley Rutschman’s potential Orioles call-up

In that case, it’s possible the Orioles include Rutschman in their pool and have him participate in the major league/Triple-A portion of spring training while also remaining in Florida when the rest of their minor leaguers arrive. An alternative would be to have him start the season in April with Triple-A Norfolk, but given Elias’ propensity for making sure prospects have in effect mastered each level before receiving a promotion, it’s difficult to imagine the Orioles having their top prospect, no matter how polished he’s considered to be, skip from Low-A to Triple-A, even with a year at the alternate site between.