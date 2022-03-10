CBA proposals seemingly do little to encourage Orioles to put top prospect Adley Rutschman on Opening Day roster | ANALYSIS

As with all aspects of these negotiations, particulars have and will change between proposals. But the basic concept based on various media reports is that if a top prospect opens the year on the major league roster then goes on to finish high enough in Rookie of the Year, MVP or Cy Young Award voting within in the first few seasons of his career, the player’s team receives bonus draft picks, with their placement in the draft depending on where the player finishes in voting. In the league’s latest reported proposal, teams could receive up to three extra draft picks per player this way.