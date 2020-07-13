Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman relishing camp at Camden Yards, and all the work he’s doing to get him there to stay

“A lot of the technique that we talked about during spring training getting fixed and just adjusting, as far as like the throwing to second, for instance, just our movement patterns on that, I felt like I’ve been able to make strides in the right direction. Obviously there’s always going to be room for improvement. Then, as far as receiving goes, catching is a very technical thing. There’s a lot of small, small adjustments that can be made, and it’s very tough to see. But our coaches do a great job of explaining it, and I feel like on that end it’s been a very productive couple months.”