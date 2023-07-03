Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman joins Home Run Derby field

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Adley Rutschman was thrilled his first All-Star Game appearance will come at the first major league ballpark he ever went to. But it won’t be the only highlight of the Orioles catcher’s week at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Rutschman announced on his Instagram account Monday that he will be among the participants in July 10′s Home Run Derby, the second time in three years an Oriole has been in the field. Trey Mancini was the runner-up in the 2021 event.

Rutsch Crush.



Adley Rutschman will compete in the Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/pX4zJT5i0y — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 3, 2023

Rutschman, a native of Sherwood, Oregon, has 11 home runs this year, his first full season in the majors. The 25-year-old was a finalist to start the All-Star Game for the American League after winning the first phase of fan voting by a sizable margin, but he lost a narrow head-to-head vote to Texas Rangers backstop Jonah Heim.

“Being an All-Star is an unbelievable honor,” Rutschman said Sunday. “The fact that it’s in the Northwest at [what was formerly] Safeco Field, first big league stadium I ever went to, means a lot, as well. Definitely a blessing to be in this position right now.”

The first overall pick in the 2019 draft, Rutschman joins a field that also features Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez (who won the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year award with Rutschman as the runner-up), Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Alonso is a two-time winner of the event, beating Mancini in the 2021 finals.

Rutschman’s involvement in the Home Run Derby adds to what already figured to be a banner week for the Orioles. Outfielder Austin Hays and relievers Félix Bautista and Yennier Cano join Rutschman as first-time All-Stars, and prospects Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad will participate in the All-Star Futures Game.

