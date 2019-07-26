Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman to make Aberdeen debut Saturday

After a short stint in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League that included his first professional home run, Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman will make his debut with Short-A Aberdeen on Saturday.
Rutschman, 21, will get his first New York-Penn League action in the IronBirds’ 6:05 p.m. game against the Hudson Valley Renegades, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
He hit .214 (3-for-14) with the homer, two walks and a stolen base in five GCL games, his first game action since Oregon State’s season ended June 1. Two days later, the Orioles selected Rutschman, a switch-hitting catcher, with the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, eventually signing him for a record $8.1 million bonus later in June.
In his professional debut July 20, Rutschman grounded out and flew out before homering for his first hit as a pro while serving as a designated hitter. He served ad the catcher in two of his five games. Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias has said Rutschman’s defensive game is advanced enough that the organization will likely minimize his catching duties for the remainder of the year while getting some time at other positions, including first base.
In the long term, though, Rutschman is regarded as the Orioles’ catcher of the future and the face of their ongoing rebuild. He earned a bevy of awards during his time at Oregon State, including College World Series Most Outstanding Player honors as a sophomore and the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy as a junior.
The promotion to Aberdeen marks the first step in his climb to Camden Yards.
It’s possible it won’t be his last promotion of the year, either. With Low-A Delmarva already having locked up a playoff spot, there’s a chance the Orioles decide to get Rutschman some postseason experience in his first professional season.
Unanimously the Orioles’ top prospect, Rutschman was ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect by Baseball America as the headliner of a farm system that ranked eighth among all clubs, tied for the highest ranking the Orioles have received from the publication.