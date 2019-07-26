Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman to make Aberdeen debut Saturday

In his professional debut July 20, Rutschman grounded out and flew out before homering for his first hit as a pro while serving as a designated hitter. He served ad the catcher in two of his five games. Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias has said Rutschman’s defensive game is advanced enough that the organization will likely minimize his catching duties for the remainder of the year while getting some time at other positions, including first base.