Orioles acquire right-hander Adam Plutko from Cleveland; second baseman Yolmer Sánchez designated for assignment

The Orioles acquired right-handed swingman Adam Plutko from Cleveland for cash considerations Saturday, using another team’s roster crunch to add a pitcher who could cover bulk innings for them in 2021.
To clear a space for him on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated infielder Yolmer Sánchez, who was meant to be their starting second baseman this season, for assignment off the roster.
Plutko, 29, has a career 5.05 ERA in 50 appearances (36 starts) for Cleveland since his debut in September 2016. He entered the spring out of minor league options, and joins an Orioles team that need all the stretched-out pitchers they can get.
Manager Brandon Hyde announced Matt Harvey would start the second game of the season behind Opening Day starter John Means, but with Félix Hernández not ready to begin the season with an elbow injury and rookie Keegan Akin’s form in the spring so poor that he was optioned to the minors Friday, the Orioles are shorter on starting depth than they anticipated.
A UCLA product who played with Orioles infielder Pat Valaika there and shared a rotation with Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer when he was a freshman, Plukto has been a depth starter for Cleveland since his debut in 2016.
Plutko’s best major league season came in 2019, when he made 21 appearances (20 starts) with a 4.86 ERA in 109 1/3 innings. His 1.29 WHIP that year was the lowest of his career, and while his strikeout rate was among the lowest in the majors, he was an effective back-end rotation member of that contending Cleveland team.
Valaika, along with infielder Ramón Urías, could be the beneficiaries of the surprising decision for the Orioles to part ways with Sánchez. A waiver claim in the offseason from the Chicago White Sox, Sánchez was set to make $1 million and replace the departed Hanser Alberto at second base.
Because Sánchez’s salary was agreed to during the arbitration process, it only becomes guaranteed on Opening Day. If he’s not claimed on waivers or otherwise moved to another major league team, Sánchez is entitled to 45 days termination pay from the Orioles, which comes out to around a quarter of his salary.
Sánchez struggled at the plate this spring, but manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that the former Gold Glove winner had been “extremely solid” defensively.
“A pro at second base,” Hyde said. “Making the routine play, turns a great double-play. Energetic on the infield, great communicator on the field, and has done a really good job of fitting in here. I’m very, very pleased with how he’s played.”
Sánchez was supposed to start Saturday’s spring training game against the Atlanta Braves, but was scratched after the Orioles designated him for assignment. Urías took his place in the lineup, and could be an intriguing option to get a longer look at second base with that spot now vacant.
“Ramon’s showed a lot of good things this spring,” Hyde said. “He’s done a nice job at both middle spot, I’ve played him at third base a little bit. he’s gotten some starts, he’s come into games, he’s done a really nice job defensively. Especially early in camp, he was driving the baseball and making a lot of hard contact. He’s kind of cooled off a little bit from there, but it’s been a little bit sporadic at-bats. But Ramón really does stay on the ball nicely, hits the ball the other way and ... he’s a really solid defender.
