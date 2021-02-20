Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones still has Baltimore on his mind

Former Orioles All-Star outfielder Adam Jones, in an Instagram comment below his posting this week about a San Diego nonprofit that facilitates jobs for recently incarcerated people, responded to a follower asking him to come back to Baltimore to work for the Orioles by saying that he’d love to manage the club one day.
“I got a few more years in Japan then I’m open,” said Jones, who is in the second year of his contract with Japan’s Orix Buffaloes and is currently there for spring training.
Jones said he wants to be the Orioles manager in one comment while adding that he’d also be open to being the general manager because “we all know I look good in a suit.”
Though Jones wasn’t part of the organization under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias or manager Brandon Hyde, he doesn’t seem to be gunning for their jobs directly.
“In some years,” he wrote. “They have a good guy right now to lead. But just speaking in the future.”
Most of Jones’ comments on the post were about how he and former NFL stars Torrey Smith and Aaron Maybin could positively impact the city if he returned.
The Orioles didn’t bring Jones back after his contract ended in 2018, and the five-time All-Star spent a season with the Arizona Diamondbacks before signing in Japan.
He’s still involved in Baltimore, though. Last month, Jones matched a $10,000 donation from Jimmy’s Seafood’s Famous Fund to help area restaurants to Simply Marie’s in Canton and delivered the message via video chat.
He told the owner that he’s still a part of the city even if he doesn’t work in Baltimore anymore.