Orioles prospect Adam Hall’s standout season comes as his father fights cancer: ‘I don’t know how he does what he does’

Pretty special and emotional one for me last night... My Dad has been battling Myeloma, a form of cancer, for the past six years. Although there have been some rough patches lately, he is still going strong and there has not been a single second where he has not done everything in his power to support me, always being my biggest fan. To have him come hang out in the clubhouse, get his own locker, throw out the first pitch to me and take the field with the team for the anthem was one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced. I know me, my Dad and my family will never forget this moment. Thank you so much to the @shorebirds and @orioles for making this happen. Love you Dad #strikeoutcancer