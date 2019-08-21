Orioles’ D-III draftee Toby Welk, Juco hitting coach Tom Eller showing ‘opportunities are in unusual places’

“It allows us to be more efficient in practice. It cuts to the chase,” Eller said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh I think I see this, I think I see that, I think you’re doing this.’ We have high-speed video. We have motion-sensors. We have 4D motion sensors that are on the body. We know what’s going on, and we know what’s effective and what’s not effective. I think it’s just going to allow the players to develop faster, honestly. It’s going to be great for the hitters.”