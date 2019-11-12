Brooks made his first 12 appearances for the Orioles as a starter. His most effective performance in that role came against the eventual World Series-winning Washington Nationals on Aug. 27, when he allowed two hits across six scoreless innings. But even including that start, Brooks had a nine-start stretch in which he had an 8.33 ERA, soon thereafter prompting a move to the bullpen. In his first outing as a reliever, he pitched the final seven innings in a victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 20, giving up one run on one hit. He followed that with two hitless innings of relief in his final outing of the year.