Orioles claim pitcher Aaron Brooks off waivers from Athletics, designate Josh Lucas for assignment

The Orioles added to their bullpen depth Saturday, claiming right-hander Aaron Brooks off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.

Brooks, 29, is a well-traveled former draft pick of the Kansas City Royals, having made his major league debut with the Royals in 2014 before being dealt to Oakland in 2015.

Between his two stints with the Athletics, Brooks was part of the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers organizations, though he didn't reach the majors with either, before he returned to the big leagues in September with Oakland.

Brooks began 2019 in Oakland's rotation, but had a 5.74 ERA at the end of April, and moved to the bullpen. In nine outings since, he had a 3.79 ERA with 18 strikeouts and a 1.105 WHIP in 19 innings, and four of his six June outings were scoreless.

Oakland designated Brooks for assignment Wednesday, and the Orioles will need to eventually make room on the 25-man roster for him once he reports. To add him to the 40-man roster, the team designated right-hander Josh Lucas for assignment.

Lucas, 28, who came off the injured list earlier this week after dealing with shoulder soreness, didn't pitch once he returned and was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Friday's game.

