Orioles celebrate 50th anniversary of 1970 World Series title: ‘Our one goal was to win, period’

“It’s a great feeling to be able to communicate and get together again as a group,” Buford said. "We’re like family. We’d go on road trips. We’d go out to dinner together. It was never one guy by himself. It was usually a group of four or five or six guys and we’d go out to dinner, and on a day off, if we flew in the night before a ballgame, we ended up probably having hamburgers and playing poker in the room for half the night. It’s always nice to see the guys and know their families are well.