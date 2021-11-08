With post-World Series housekeeping complete, Orioles’ roster features plenty of room for change

It should be noted Baltimore isn’t spending the offseason operating in the vacuum. Even if the Orioles aren’t particularly active this winter, other teams will make moves that prompt them to remove players from their 40-man rosters, and by virtue of finishing with the league’s worst record in 2021, Baltimore will effectively have first dibs on the waiver wire throughout the offseason. To add any players who fall off another team’s roster, the Orioles must have or make a spot for them on their own, though they’ve generally managed to find a way to do so with relative ease. Nearly a fifth of the Orioles’ current 40-man roster is made up of players who were claimed on waivers.