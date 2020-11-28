Orioles’ 40-man roster full of youth, flexibility and Mike Elias’ additions

Severino could get non-tendered, as well, possibly opening the door for Sisco, once considered Baltimore’s top prospect, to get the bulk of playing time behind the plate. Wynns was a member of the Orioles’ player pool all season, but he never joined the major league club as Bryan Holaday, now a free agent, served as the third catcher. Regardless of how they handle Severino’s arbitration, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Orioles add another catcher on a minor league deal, a la Holaday. Adley Rutschman’s time will come, though it’s hard to see it being this season.