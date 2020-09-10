Rangers 30, Orioles 3 still stands: Braves fall just short of breaking modern-day scoring record

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves scored 11 runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins. Then two more in the third, three in the fourth and six in the fifth. After the sixth inning, the score was 25-8.
As the beatdown continued, Orioles fans watched and hoped. Atlanta scored four runs in the seventh to make it 29-9. One more run and the Orioles would be off the hook for the most runs allowed in a major league game in the modern era (since 1900).
Instead, the Braves were shut out in the bottom of the eighth. The final score — Braves 29, Marlins 9 — set a modern-day National League record. But a big league record, it was not.
The Texas Rangers' infamous 30-3 win over the Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007 still stands as the most runs scored by a single team in modern major league history.
“The Orioles fan in me needed 1 more run,” @mace610 wrote on Twitter.
“And the Braves cannot usurp the Rangers record of 30 runs... Orioles remain the punch line,” @ProfessorDiggs tweeted.
“Damn it Braves, you let me down. The black cloud that the Orioles have of having 30 runs scored against them will remain,” @brickwall7891 said.
That cloud hung over the Orioles for a while. The loss — which came hours after the club announced that it had extended manager Dave Trembley’s contract — was the first of nine straight.
Wednesday night’s Braves-Marlins game had several connections to the Rangers-Orioles debacle.
Ron Washington, the Rangers manager during that record-setting blowout win, is now the Braves' third base coach. Braves outfielder Nick Markakis, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Orioles during that game 13 years ago, didn’t play Wednesday night, but got to enjoy a historic beatdown from the winning side.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Braves became the first MLB team to score at least 22 runs through the first five innings since the Blue Jays (24 runs) in a June 26, 1978, win over the Orioles.
Tommy Milone, who started Opening Day for the Orioles before being traded to the Braves a day before the deadline for two players to be named, started Wednesday night and was handed an 11-2 lead entering the third. He allowed eight earned runs in 3⅓ innings, and did not qualify for the win.
According to Stats Perform, he became the first starting pitcher in the modern era to have his team score 10 or more runs in an inning while he was in the game twice in the same season and not earn the win in either one.
For at least another day, the Orioles and their fans will have to live with the memories of Aug. 22, 2007.