Orioles’ 2023 schedule, featuring games against all 29 other teams and a visit from Buck Showalter’s Mets, released

The Orioles will begin a 2023 schedule featuring matchups with all 29 other major league teams March 30 on the road against the Boston Red Sox. It will mark the fifth straight season they have opened the year away from Camden Yards.

After that series, the Orioles visit the Texas Rangers before their home opener April 6 against the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

Here’s the Orioles’ full 2023 schedule, which includes games against all 29 other teams. pic.twitter.com/r9P8URrx5E — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) August 24, 2022

As per Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement, the Orioles will now play all 29 other teams, playing fewer games against their American League East foes in the process. Rather than the usual 19 matchups with each divisional opponent, Baltimore will face the Red Sox, Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays 13 times each. They’ll continue to play a series each at home on the road against teams from the AL West and the AL Central.

Among their meetings with every National League team, the Orioles will host Buck Showalter’s New York Mets at Camden Yards in a series Aug. 4-6. Showalter managed the Orioles from 2010-18 and led them to three postseason berths, including the AL East title in 2014.

Advertisement

The Orioles have home games on Easter (April 9 against the Yankees), Mother’s Day (May 14 against the Pittsburgh Pirates) and Memorial Day (May 29 against the Cleveland Guardians). They play at Yankee Stadium on the Fourth of July.

Baltimore ends the season with a six-game homestand featuring two games against the Washington Nationals and four opposite Boston, with the regular-season finale scheduled for Oct. 1. The Orioles have only two scheduled days off in September.