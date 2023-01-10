Orioles announce 2023 promotional schedule, featuring giveaways of floppy hats, Hawaiian shirts, five bobbleheads

The sixth and seventh victories of the Orioles’ 10-game winning streak last year came in front of two of the best Camden Yards crowds in Brandon Hyde’s first four seasons as their manager, with the giveaways for those games as much to thank as the team’s improved play. Afterward, he made a request of the club’s marketing department.

“We need to have a weekly Friday floppy hat night, Saturday Hawaiian shirt night,” Hyde said in July. “We’ll figure something out the other [days].”

The Orioles released their 2023 promotional schedule Tuesday, and although Hyde won’t get his wish, the popular floppy hat and Hawaiian shirt giveaways will once again be on back-to-back days amid a slate that also features five bobbleheads and multiple theme nights. The team has increased the number of fans who will receive each giveaway item, with hopes for increased attendance coming off Baltimore’s first winning season since 2016.

The floppy hat (first 20,000 fans 21 and older) and Hawaiian shirt (first 30,000 fans 15 and older) giveaways are June 30 and July 1, respectively, both in games against the Minnesota Twins. The schedule features five other shirts or jerseys: three to-be-announced T-shirts on May 29, July 16 and Sept. 15 (all first 15,000 fans 15 and older); an Orioles purple pride jersey June 24 (first 25,000 fans 15 and older); and the second Orioles soccer jersey July 15 (first 25,000 fans 15 and older).

On Kids Opening Day on April 9, the first 10,000 fans 14 and younger will receive an Oriole Bird Nickelodeon bobblehead. The Orioles will also give away bobbleheads of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on May 27, Hall of Famer Eddie Murray on Aug. 5 and closer Félix Bautista on Aug. 26 to the first 20,000 fans 15 and older; Murray’s bobblehead will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Baltimore winning the 1983 World Series, its most recent title.

The first 25,000 fans 15 and older on June 10 will receive a Captain America-inspired bobblehead of catcher Adley Rutschman as part of the Orioles’ first Marvel Super Hero Night. Other theme nights include LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 28, with others to be announced. Theme night ticket packages, which include an Orioles Pride Night cap for the June 28 game, will be available at a later date.

Once again, each Sunday home game will include Kids Run the Bases for children ages 4 to 14, with Camden Yards also having Friday night fireworks on June 30, July 14 and Aug. 4.

Orioles 2023 promotional schedule

Unless noted otherwise, giveaways are for fans 15 and older.

April 6, vs. New York Yankees: Home opener, Orioles magnet schedule (all fans)

April 9, vs. New York Yankees: Kids Opening Day, Oriole Bird Nickelodeon bobblehead (first 10,000 fans 14 and younger)

April 23, vs. Detroit: Youth Baseball and Softball Day, MLB Network cap (first 10,000 fans)

May 14, vs. Pittsburgh: Mother’s Day, Orioles crossbody bag (first 15,000 fans)

May 18, vs. Los Angeles Angels: Weather Day

May 27, vs. Texas: Ryan Mountcastle bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

May 29, vs. Cleveland: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans)

June 10, vs. Kansas City: Marvel Super Hero Night, Adley Rutschman/Captain America bobblehead (first 25,000 fans)

June 15, vs. Toronto: Orioles visor sunglasses (first 10,000 fans)

June 23, vs. Seattle: Orioles cap (first 15,000 fans)

June 24, vs. Seattle: Orioles purple pride jersey (first 25,000 fans)

June 28, vs. Cincinnati: LGBTQ+ Pride Night

June 30, vs. Minnesota: Fireworks, Orioles floppy hat (first 20,000 fans 21 and older)

July 1, vs. Minnesota: Orioles Hawaiian shirt (first 30,000 fans)

July 14, vs. Miami: Fireworks

July 15, vs. Miami: Orioles soccer jersey (first 25,000 fans)

July 16, vs. Miami: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans)

July 19, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Day Camp Day

Aug. 4, vs. New York Mets: Fireworks

Aug. 5, vs. New York Mets: Eddie Murray 1983 World Series bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

Aug. 25, vs. Colorado: Orioles wearable flag (first 15,000 fans)

Aug. 26, vs. Colorado: Félix Bautista bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

Sept. 15, vs. Tampa Bay: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans)

Sept. 17, vs. Tampa Bay: Orioles cap (first 20,000 fans)

Sept. 30, vs. Boston: Orioles lightweight hoodie (first 15,000 fans)

Sept. 29-Oct. 1, vs. Boston: Fan Appreciation Weekend