Orioles roster projection: Plenty of spots up for grabs as spring training games begin

SARASOTA, Fla. — Less than two weeks before they were supposed to begin their 2022 season and three weeks to the day before they actually will, the Orioles play their first exhibition game of spring training Friday at Ed Smith Stadium.

It thus seems like a good time to take a first guess at what Baltimore’s Opening Day roster will look like when its season finally begins April 8 in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays. Plenty of questions remain about how the Orioles will break camp, even if the most significant one — whether top prospect Adley Rutschman’s service time clock would be started — was likely answered before the games began, with Rutschman shut down with a right tricep strain.

Still, intrigue remains on each part of the Orioles’ roster, and once the exhibition games begin, performance and usage will help give insight to the front office’s eventual decision-making process. Coloring all this is the possibility of the season beginning with expanded rosters, given that this spring training period is shorter than usual with Major League Baseball coming off a 99-day lockout. For now, The Baltimore Sun’s projection features the standard 26-man roster.

Starting pitchers (5): John Means, Jordan Lyles, Bruce Zimmermann, Keegan Akin, Zac Lowther

The first two spots are assured. Means has been the Orioles’ best pitcher by a significant margin over the past three years, and Lyles received the largest free-agent contract Baltimore has given out during its rebuild.

The minor league free agents in camp don’t fit the Matt Harvey-Wade LeBlanc-Tommy Milone mold, where being a veteran meant they were assured a roster and rotation spot if they got through spring training healthy. With a 40-man opening needed for a catcher and possibly an infielder, adding a pitcher wouldn’t make sense in that regard either.

The last three rotation spots instead figure to belong to half a group of six relatively young starters who all spent some time in the majors last year. Dean Kremer, Mike Baumann and Alexander Wells could all certainly pitch their way into the rotation this spring, but without exhibitions to make judgments on yet, we’ll go with the members of this group who last year pitched the best (Zimmermann), had the highest major league innings total (Akin) and made the most of a September rotation audition (Lowther).

This alignment leaves the Orioles with four left-handed starters in a division stacked with right-handed power hitters. But it won’t be long before top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez brings some balance, even if left-hander DL Hall shifts it right back.

Relief pitchers (8): Paul Fry, Joey Krehbiel, Jorge López, Cionel Pérez, Tanner Scott, Cole Sulser, Dillon Tate, Tyler Wells

Assuming health, about six of these spots seem locked in as camp begins. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that both Wells and López, who have started for much of their professional careers, will both be stretched out before a determination on their roles is made later in spring, but their successes as relievers in 2021 make this the likeliest outcome.

Sulser, Tate, Fry and Scott all played significant roles in Hyde’s bullpen last year, and although all but Sulser had stretches filled with struggles, their experience means they’ll start the season with Baltimore.

Krehbiel gets one of the final two spots by virtue of being the only remaining healthy reliever already on the 40-man roster who pitched for Baltimore last season, though it’s plausible that one of the starters who doesn’t make the rotation serves as a long reliever. Pérez, an offseason waiver claim from the Cincinnati Reds, is out of minor league options and thus would be exposed to waivers if he doesn’t make the roster.

Catchers (2): Robinson Chirinos, Jacob Nottingham

Rutschman’s disappointing absence instead provides a new query: Who’s the backup catcher until he’s healthy enough to reach the majors?

Chirinos’ major league deal, veteran experience and status as the only catcher on the 40-man roster means he’ll likely be the Opening Day starter, a role he had five times between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. Of the other catchers currently in camp, Nottingham and Anthony Bemboom are the only ones with time in the majors, each collecting more than a year of service time stretched over the past few seasons. Until the games begin, there’s little to differentiate these two, but Nottingham’s career OPS is 170 points higher, so he gets the initial nod.

Infielders (6): Kelvin Gutiérrez, Trey Mancini, Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle, Rougned Odor, Ramón Urías

Hyde interestingly revealed Thursday that Mancini will get some work in the outfield corners throughout spring, where he hasn’t played since 2019. Mancini spent 2021 rotating between first base and designated hitter with Mountcastle, who won’t get any outfield work for now despite originally being promoted as a left fielder.

Giving Mancini some work in the outfield makes sense in several ways for the Orioles. Hyde noted that he wants both Mountcastle and Mancini in the lineup but would also like to open up DH for others. Rutschman won’t catch every day, and Mancini being in an outfield corner would open up DH or first base without benching Mountcastle. Mancini is also a pending free agent and trade candidate, and showing he’s at least capable of playing the outfield if needed should increase his value to other clubs.

There are no surprises with the rest of the names above, though the versatile Chris Owings, who signed earlier this week as a minor league free agent, will likely find his way onto the team if rosters expand.

Outfielders (5): Austin Hays, Ryan McKenna, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, DJ Stewart

This is the Orioles’ most settled position group. Only two of their nonroster invitees are outfielders, and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said earlier this week it’s doubtful the Orioles add any others through free agency. Owings, for what it’s worth, can also play the outfield.

Hays, Mullins and Santander seem locked in as the starters from left to right, with McKenna bringing defense and speed and Stewart offering a left-handed bench bat.

Absent is Yusniel Diaz, the former top prospect who had a disastrous 2021 season, though staying healthy and performing with Triple-A Norfolk could finally get him to Baltimore. The same applies to Kyle Stowers and Robert Neustrom, the nonroster invitees who both thrived in the upper minors last year to position themselves for major league opportunities at some point in 2022.