Orioles announce 2022 promotional schedule as lockout continues to put pressure on season

The Orioles have three giveaways scheduled through April, with two giveaway dates scheduled in May and June, three in July and August, and four in September, with various other days of recognition scheduled throughout the year. With 2022 marking the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park’s first season, the scheduled giveaway for Opening Day is a commemorative schedule magnet. The Orioles floppy hat and Hawaiian shirt, two of the team’s most popular promotional items each year, will be the giveaway for back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Angels on July 8-9. Two bobblehead giveaways are planned for August, with one for an unidentified player Aug. 5 and another of team hall of fame member Boog Powell on Aug. 20. There will be four T-shirt nights (June 4, July 4, Aug. 6, Sept. 5), with the theme of each unannounced, as well as an Orioles soccer jersey giveaway Sept. 3.