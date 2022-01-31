Orioles announce 2022 promotional schedule as lockout continues to put pressure on season

Two months ahead of what is scheduled but not guaranteed to be Opening Day, the Orioles announced their promotional schedule for the 2022 season.
Since early December, Major League Baseball owners have locked out the league’s players, preventing major league roster moves and casting uncertainty over whether a new collective bargaining agreement can come before the need to postpone or cancel regular-season games. Orioles pitchers and catchers are due to report to Sarasota, Florida, to begin spring training in a little more than two weeks, while the league and the players’ union have increased their negotiations over the past week or so.
Tickets for Baltimore’s spring training games are already on sale, with the club also announcing single-game regular-season tickets will be available starting 10 a.m. Friday. The Orioles’ season is scheduled to begin March 31 at Camden Yards against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Orioles’ announcement of their giveaways is the team’s second showing of wishful thinking in recent days. Friday, equipment trucks bound for Florida departed Camden Yards, set to arrive at the Orioles’ spring training home, Ed Smith Stadium, early next week after a 1,000-mile journey. Although the lockout prevents the baseball operations department from performing certain tasks, the pairing of packed trucks and a promotional schedule shows how many other aspects of the organization continue operating in spite of the sport’s work stoppage and, likewise, how many people in those areas could be impacted if the lockout causes any change to the season’s schedule.
Although both the owners and the players surely hope the avoid the loss of games, it’s not yet clear how any delay might affect the schedule. In 2020, after the league and the union tried to negotiate a shortened schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Rob Manfred eventually instituted a 60-game season where teams played regionally, with the original schedule for 2020 abandoned. It’s possible that teams play fewer than the traditional 162 games again in 2022, with the schedule picking up at whatever point it would be in its original form whenever players are determined ready after a spring training-like period or a new shortened schedule created altogether. It’s also plausible a new 162-game schedule is released featuring doubleheaders to make up for early-season games lost because of the lockout.
The Orioles have three giveaways scheduled through April, with two giveaway dates scheduled in May and June, three in July and August, and four in September, with various other days of recognition scheduled throughout the year. With 2022 marking the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park’s first season, the scheduled giveaway for Opening Day is a commemorative schedule magnet. The Orioles floppy hat and Hawaiian shirt, two of the team’s most popular promotional items each year, will be the giveaway for back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Angels on July 8-9. Two bobblehead giveaways are planned for August, with one for an unidentified player Aug. 5 and another of team hall of fame member Boog Powell on Aug. 20. There will be four T-shirt nights (June 4, July 4, Aug. 6, Sept. 5), with the theme of each unannounced, as well as an Orioles soccer jersey giveaway Sept. 3.
The season will again feature the Birdland Summer Music Series, with the schedule of postgame concerts to be announced at a later date. Kids Run the Bases, where children ages 4 to 14 run the bases after Sunday home games, and Kids Cheer Free, which allows adults who buy an upper deck ticket to add two free upper decks tickets for children 9 and under, also return.
Given the state of the lockout and the pandemic — January has been Maryland’s deadliest month in terms of the number of coronavirus victims — it seems likely this will be the Orioles’ third straight season without a FanFest. In 2020, the team instead had events around the region as part of the Birdland Caravan, with the pandemic preventing a repeat in 2021.
Orioles 2022 promotional and giveaway schedule
March 31: Opening Day, vs. Toronto, 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards schedule magnet, all fans
April 3: Kids Opening Day, vs. Toronto, Orioles Pop It Toy, first 7,500 fans age 14 and under
April 15: Jackie Robinson Day, vs. New York Yankees, Jackie Robinson 75th anniversary pin, first 10,000 fans age 15 and over
May 8: Mother’s Day, vs. Kansas City Royals, Orioles floral cap, first 10,000 fans age 15 and over
May 19: Weather Day, vs. New York, no giveaway announced
May 20: vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Orioles Tumbler, first 10,000 fans age 15 and over
May 21: Armed Forces Day, vs. Tampa Bay, no giveaway announced
May 22: Youth Baseball and Softball Day, vs. Tampa Bay, no giveaway announced
June 2: Lou Gehrig Day, vs. Seattle Mariners, no giveaway announced
June 4: vs. Cleveland Guardians, Orioles T-shirt, first 15,000 fans age 15 and over
June 10-12: Play Ball Weekend, at Kansas City
June 19: Father’s Day, vs. Tampa Bay, Orioles golf visor, first 10,000 fans age 15 and over
June 22: LGBTQ Pride Night, vs. Washington Nationals, no giveaway announced
July 4: vs. Texas Rangers, Orioles T-shirt, first 15,000 fans age 15 and over
July 8: vs. Los Angeles Angels, Orioles floppy hat, first 20,000 fans age 21 and over
July 9: vs. Los Angeles, Birdland Hawaiian shirt, first 25,000 fans age 15 and over
July 28: Day Camp Day, vs. Tampa Bay, no giveaway announced
Aug. 5: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, player bobblehead, first 20,000 fans age 15 and over
Aug. 6: vs. Pittsburgh, Orioles T-shirt, first 15,000 fans age 15 and over
Aug. 20: vs. Boston Red Sox, Boog Powell bobblehead, first 20,000 fans age 15 and over
Aug 21: Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, vs. Boston
Sept. 3: vs. Oakland Athletics, Orioles soccer jersey, first 15,000 fans age 15 and over
Sept. 4: vs. Oakland, Orioles tote bag, first 10,000 fans age 15 and over
Sept. 5: vs. Toronto, Orioles T-shirt, first 15,000 fans age 15 and over
Sept. 23-25: Fan Appreciation Weekend, vs. Houston Astros
Sept. 25: vs. Houston, Orioles cap, first 20,000 fans age 15 and over