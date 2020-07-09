Orioles announce 2021 schedule with Opening Day at Boston; home opener scheduled for April 8

Major League Baseball is still attempting to start the current season during the global coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped plans for a full 2021 season. The full 2021 schedule was announced Thursday and will feature the Orioles opening April 1 at Boston’s Fenway Park.
The home opener is scheduled for April 8 against the Red Sox, and the rival New York Yankees will make their first trip to Camden Yards on April 26.
The interleague schedule will have the Orioles facing the National League East as previously planned, with visits to the Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on tap and the Nationals, Braves and Marlins all set to visit Baltimore over the summer as well.
The Orioles are scheduled to be home for most of September, with 17 home dates in the season’s final month, with five holiday home games: Mother’s Day (May 9) against Boston, Memorial Day (May 31) against the Minnesota Twins, Juneteenth and Father’s Day (June 19 and June 20) against the Toronto Blue Jays, and Labor Day (Sept. 6) against the Kansas City Royals.
While the 2020 season is scheduled to begin July 23 and 24 without fans because of the pandemic, the team said information regarding ticket sales for 2021 will be available at a later date.
For the full schedule, visit Orioles.com/schedule.