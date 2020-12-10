Orioles release 2021 promotions schedule, featuring several planned 2020 giveaways

With hopes of the 2021 Major League Baseball season beginning as scheduled and fans being able to attend games, the Orioles on Thursday announced their promotions schedule for the campaign.
The Orioles’ 2020 promotional schedule had several anniversary-related highlights, including the 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr.’s record 2,131st consecutive game and the 50th anniversary of Baltimore’s 1970 World Series title. But the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season’s start to July and prevented fans from attending in ballparks across the country until the later rounds of the league’s postseason.
Parts of that promotion schedule are included in this year’s. Two bobbleheads the club had as planned giveaways in 2020, one honoring Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer (July 24) and another celebrating the Oriole Bird’s induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame (Aug. 7), will be featured in 2021. Both will be given to the first 20,000 fans 15 or older in attendance.
The Orioles will also give away 15,000 Baltimore Elite Giants replica caps on May 8; the hats had originally been a 2020 promotion to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. A Kids’ Opening Day Orioles arm sleeve (April 11), a Mother’s Day Orioles infinity scarf (May 9) and a Father’s Day Orioles canvas beverage holder (June 20) are repeats of planned 2020 promotions as well.
Other giveaways include the Orioles floppy hat June 4, a Mr. Trash Wheel reusable water bottle July 9, the popular Orioles Hawaiian shirt July 10 and an Orioles fanny pack Aug. 11.
The Sunday Kids Run The Bases promotion will return, as will the Birdland Summer Music Series, beginning in June and running into September.
Orioles 2021 promotional schedule
Subject to change
- Every Sunday home game: Kids Run The Bases (all kids ages 4-14)
- Every Friday and Saturday home game June 18-Aug. 28, plus Sept. 16: Birdland Summer Music Series (all fans)
- April 8 vs. BOS: Opening Day
- April 11 vs. BOS: Kids’ Opening Day, Orioles arm sleeve (first 7,500 fans 14 and younger)
- April 24 vs. OAK: Orioles tote bag (first 15,000 fans 15 and older)
- May 8 vs. BOS: Baltimore Elite Giants replica cap (first 15,000 fans 15 and older)
- May 9 vs. BOS: Mother’s Day, Orioles infinity scarf (first 10,000 women 18 and older)
- May 31 vs. MIN: Memorial Day, Orioles beach towel (first 15,000 fans 15 and older)
- June 4 vs. CLE: Orioles floppy hat (first 20,000 fans 21 and older)
- June 18 vs. TOR: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans 15 and older)
- June 20 vs. TOR: Father’s Day, Orioles canvas beverage holder (first 10,000 men 18 and older)
- July 9 vs. CHW: Mr. Trash Wheel reusable water bottle (first 15,000 fans 15 and older)
- July 10 vs. CHW: Birdland Hawaiian shirt (first 20,000 fans 15 and older)
- July 23 vs. WAS: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans 15 and older)
- July 24 vs. WAS: Jim Palmer bobblehead (first 20,000 fans 15 and older)
- July 25 vs. WAS: Exclusive Orioles card pack (all fans)
- Aug. 7 vs. TB: Oriole Bird Mascot Hall of Fame bobblehead (first 20,000 fans 15 and older)
- Aug. 11 vs. DET: Orioles fanny pack (first 10,000 fans 15 and older)
- Aug. 20 vs. ATL: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans 15 and older)
- Aug. 28 vs. TB: Orioles Navy cap (first 20,000 fans 15 and older)
- Sept. 6 vs. KC: Labor Day, Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans 15 and older)
- Sept. 26 vs. TEX: Orioles cap (first 20,000 fans 15 and older)