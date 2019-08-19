Advertisement

Orioles to begin Grapefruit League play Feb. 22; host Red Sox for first of 16 home dates Feb. 23

Jon Meoli
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 19, 2019 | 2:10 PM
Orioles to begin Grapefruit League play Feb. 22; host Red Sox for first of 16 home dates Feb. 23
The Orioles' 2020 spring training schedule was just announced. Games will begin on Feb. 22, and there will be six weekend home dates.

The Orioles’ spring training games will begin on Feb. 22, with the first of 16 home games a day later at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

The spring training schedule features six weekend home dates, including Sunday visits from the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Pitchers and catchers are set to report to camp on Feb. 11, with the rest of the team due in Sarasota on Feb. 16.

Advertisement

Boston is one of seven teams to visit twice, also including the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins, and Philadelphia Phillies.

The spring training opener on Feb. 22 is at the new home of the Atlanta Braves in nearby North Port, with the Orioles visiting their new neighbors twice.

Manager Brandon Hyde’s team will also travel to his old stomping grounds on the east coast of Florida on March 3 and March 4 to face the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins.

[More from sports] Orioles reset: Only way to stomach this season is to realize it has nothing to do with where club wants to go »

Here’s a full list of the schedule:

Feb. 22 at Atlanta

Feb. 23 vs. Boston

Feb. 24 at Philadelphia

Feb. 25 vs. Tampa Bay, at Boston

[More from sports] Projecting the Ravens’ 53-man roster: How does Tavon Young’s injury change things? »

Feb. 26 vs. Atlanta

Feb. 27 vs. Pittsburgh

Feb. 28 at Pittsburgh

Feb. 29 vs. Miami

March 1 vs. Philadelphia

[More from sports] Chris Board has never had a lot to say, but he’s one of the best stories on the Ravens defense »

March 2 vs. Tampa Bay

Advertisement

March 3 at Washington

March 4 at Miami

March 5 vs. Minnesota

March 6 at New York

[More from sports] Tyrrell Pigrome pushing expected starter Josh Jackson for Maryland’s No. 1 quarterback job »

March 7 at Tampa Bay

March 8 vs. New York

March 10 vs. Atlanta

March 11 at Toronto

March 12 at Minnesota

[More from sports] Orioles’ Chris Davis repays 9-year-old Red Sox fan who helped snap record hitless streak »

March 13 vs. Toronto

March 14 vs. Pittsburgh, at Atlanta

March 15 at Tampa Bay

March 16 vs. Philadelphia

March 17 vs. Washington

March 18 vs. Minnesota

March 19 at Pittsburgh

March 20 vs. Boston

March 21 vs. Minnesota, at Boston

Latest Orioles

March 22 vs. Philadelphia

Advertisement
Advertisement