Orioles to begin Grapefruit League play Feb. 22; host Red Sox for first of 16 home dates Feb. 23

The Orioles’ spring training games will begin on Feb. 22, with the first of 16 home games a day later at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.
The spring training schedule features six weekend home dates, including Sunday visits from the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Pitchers and catchers are set to report to camp on Feb. 11, with the rest of the team due in Sarasota on Feb. 16.
Boston is one of seven teams to visit twice, also including the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins, and Philadelphia Phillies.
The spring training opener on Feb. 22 is at the new home of the Atlanta Braves in nearby North Port, with the Orioles visiting their new neighbors twice.
Manager Brandon Hyde’s team will also travel to his old stomping grounds on the east coast of Florida on March 3 and March 4 to face the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins.
Here’s a full list of the schedule:
Feb. 22 at Atlanta
Feb. 23 vs. Boston
Feb. 24 at Philadelphia
Feb. 25 vs. Tampa Bay, at Boston
Feb. 26 vs. Atlanta
Feb. 27 vs. Pittsburgh
Feb. 28 at Pittsburgh
Feb. 29 vs. Miami
March 1 vs. Philadelphia
March 2 vs. Tampa Bay
March 3 at Washington
March 4 at Miami
March 5 vs. Minnesota
March 6 at New York
March 7 at Tampa Bay
March 8 vs. New York
March 10 vs. Atlanta
March 11 at Toronto
March 12 at Minnesota
March 13 vs. Toronto
March 14 vs. Pittsburgh, at Atlanta
March 15 at Tampa Bay
March 16 vs. Philadelphia
March 17 vs. Washington
March 18 vs. Minnesota
March 19 at Pittsburgh
March 20 vs. Boston
March 21 vs. Minnesota, at Boston
March 22 vs. Philadelphia