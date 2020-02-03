Orioles announce anniversary-filled 2020 promotions schedule; individual game tickets on sale Thursday

The Orioles have announced their 2020 promotions schedule, including celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the 1970 World Series champions and 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr.'s record-breaking streak.
Individual game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, while Birdland Members will have a presale beginning Tuesday, and fans who subscribe to the free Orioles email newsletter will be able to participate in a 14-hour presale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
To celebrate the 2020 season marking the 50th anniversary of the Orioles’ 1970 World Series title, the team will give away a 1970 World Series tote bag April 25 against the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as a Brooks Robinson replica jersey Aug. 8 against the Washington Nationals. Both promotions are for the first 20,000 fans age 15 and over.
The first 25,000 fans age 15 and over for the Orioles’ Sept. 6 game against the New York Yankees will receive a Cal Ripken Jr. bobblehead. On Sept. 6, 1995, Ripken broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games played streak.
The Ripken bobblehead is one of five that fans will be able to get at Camden Yards this season. Orioles legends Jim Palmer (May 30) and Boog Powell (Aug. 22) will be immortalized in bobblehead form, as will the Oriole Bird, in recognition of the team mascot’s induction to the Mascot Hall of Fame, on June 20. Another bobblehead giveaway is set for July 25. All four of these bobbleheads will go the first 20,000 fans in attendance age 15 and over.
The Orioles will celebrate a pair of 100-year anniversaries as part of their 2020 promotions schedule. On May 9, the first 15,000 fans age 15 and over into Oriole Park will receive a Baltimore Elite Giants replica cap for the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Throughout the season, the Orioles will recognize the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, which specific recognition on the exact anniversary Aug. 18.
The Birdland Summer Music Series returns for its second year, with concerts for select home games Fridays and Saturdays from June to August, accompanied by Friday Fireworks & Women of Country Music and Saturday Roof Deck Sessions. Camden Yards will host two postgame concerts July 18 and Sept. 13, with all Birdland Summer Music Series performers to be announced at a later date.
The ever-popular Orioles Hawaiian shirt giveaway is July 18, and the Orioles floppy hat will be given away June 19. New giveaways include an Orioles beach towel May 25, an Orioles soccer jersey June 27 and an Orioles travel pillow Aug. 9.
The Kids Run the Bases promotion will continue in 2020, with children age 4 to 14 able to run the bases at Oriole Park after Sunday home games.
Orioles 2020 promotions schedule
- March 26 vs. NYY (Opening Day): 2020 schedule magnet (all fans)
- March 29 vs. NYY: Kids’ Opening Day, Orioles arm sleeve (first 7,500 fans age 14 and under)
- April 25 vs. Toronto: 50th anniversary of 1970 World Series tote bag (first 20,000 age fans 15 and over)
- April 26 vs. Toronto: Youth Baseball and Softball Day (pre-registered youth teams)
- May 8 vs. LAA: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans age 15 and over)
- May 9 vs. LAA: 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues Baltimore Elite Giants replica cap (first 15,000 fans age 15 and over)
- May 10 vs. LAA: Orioles infinity scarf (first 10,000 women age 18 and over)
- May 13 vs. CLE: Weather Day (pre-registered students)
- May 25 vs. CWS: Orioles beach towel (first 15,000 fans age 15 and over)
- May 30 vs. TOR: Jim Palmer Bobblehead (first 20,000 fans age 15 and over)
- May 31 vs. TOR: Youth Baseball and Softball Day (pre-registered youth teams); Orioles cap (first 20,000 fans age 15 and over)
- June 19 vs. TB: Orioles floppy hat (first 20,000 fans age 21 and over)
- June 20 vs. TB: Oriole Bird Mascot Hall of Fame bobblehead (first 20,000 fans age 15 and over)
- June 21 vs. TB: Orioles canvas beverage holder (first 10,000 men age 18 and over)
- June 26 vs. DET: Orioles reusable water bottle (first 15,000 fans age 15 and over)
- June 27 vs. DET: Orioles soccer jersey (first 20,000 fans age 15 and over)
- July 17 vs. TB: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans age 15 and over)
- July 18 vs. TB: Birdland Hawaiian shirt (first 20,000 fans age 15 and over); postgame concert
- July 22 vs SEA: Day Camp Day (pre-registered camps)
- July 24 vs. OAK: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans age 15 and over)
- July 25 vs. OAK: Orioles bobblehead (first 20,000 fans age 15 and over)
- July 26 vs. OAK: Orioles W.B. Mason toy truck (first 7,500 fans age 14 and under)
- Aug. 6 vs. BOS: Exclusive Orioles card pack (all fans)
- Aug. 8 vs. WSH: 50th anniversary of 1970 World Series; Brooks Robinson 1970 World Series replica jersey (first 20,000 fans age 15 and over)
- Aug. 9 vs. WSH: Orioles travel pillow (first 15,000 fans age 15 and over)
- Aug. 18 vs. TEX: 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment
- Aug. 22 vs. BOS: Boog Powell bobblehead (first 20,000 fans age 15 and over)
- Sept. 5 vs NYY: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans age 15 and over)
- Sept. 6 vs. NYY: 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,131st consecutive game; Cal Ripken Jr. bobblehead (first 25,000 fans age 15 and over)
- Sept. 12 vs. MIL: Knit cap (first 15,000 fans age 15 and over)
- Sept. 13 vs. MIL: Postgame concert