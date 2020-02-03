Orioles announce anniversary-filled 2020 promotions schedule; individual game tickets on sale Thursday

The Ripken bobblehead is one of five that fans will be able to get at Camden Yards this season. Orioles legends Jim Palmer (May 30) and Boog Powell (Aug. 22) will be immortalized in bobblehead form, as will the Oriole Bird, in recognition of the team mascot’s induction to the Mascot Hall of Fame, on June 20. Another bobblehead giveaway is set for July 25. All four of these bobbleheads will go the first 20,000 fans in attendance age 15 and over.