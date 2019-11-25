The Orioles will have two Dominican Summer League teams, with Elvis Morel returning to manage one and Chris Madera, a former player/coach in Baltimore’s system, managing the other. Between the teams, there will be three pitching coaches: Dionis Pascual, Robert Pérez and Andrew Sadoski, who is the lone newcomer after serving as a player development assistant for the Orioles in 2019. Likewise, the teams will have three hitting coaches with one newcomer; Ramón Caraballo and Ramón Lubo return, while Josh Bunselmeyer joins the organization from Jefferson College in Missouri. There will be one fundamentals coach, Miguel Jabalera, and one development coach, Rubén Francisca, between the teams.