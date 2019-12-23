Throughout a trying first season as a major league manager, Brandon Hyde repeatedly noted how thankful he was for his coaching staff and their efforts in establishing a positive culture in the Orioles’ clubhouse.
The group he’ll ask to do that in 2020 was announced in full Monday, with newcomers Fredi González, Anthony Sanders and Darren Holmes joining holdovers Tim Cossins, Don Long, Doug Brocail, José Hernández and José David Flóres. Cossins (major league field coordinator/catching instructor), Long (hitting coach), Brocail (pitching coach) and Flóres (third base/infield coach) retain their roles from 2019, while Hernández will be the Orioles’ assistant hitting coach.
González, the former Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves manager, will serve in Hernández’s former role of major league coach after spending the previous three seasons as Miami’s third base coach. He managed the Marlins while Hyde was a minor league manager in the organization. 2020 will mark only the second of his 31 seasons as a professional coach or manager in which he’s not a part of either Miami or Atlanta’s organization.
Sanders will be the Orioles’ first base and outfield coach after a lengthy tenure in the Colorado Rockies organization, including three seasons managing one of their rookie-level affiliates. He served as their outfield and baserunning coordinator the past two years and also coached for USA Baseball in the 2015 World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12. Sanders, who played 13 major league games from 1999-2001, was a member of USA’s gold medal team in the 2000 Olympics.
Holmes was Colorado’s bullpen coach the past five seasons after spending 2014 as the Atlanta Braves’ biomechanics pitching consultant. His background as director and biomechanics specialist at Acceleration Sports Institute in Greenville, South Carolina, fits the data-driven approach the Orioles are taking throughout their system. Amid a 13-year career as a major league pitcher, Holmes made five appearances for Baltimore in 2000, allowing 13 runs in 4 2/3 innings. He had a 4.25 ERA for his career.
González, Sanders and Holmes replace Howie Clark, Arnie Beyeler and John Wasdin, whose contracts weren’t renewed after 2019.