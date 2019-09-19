From blowouts to blown leads: Ranking the worst Orioles losses of the 2019 season

This loss kind of blends in with the rest to the Yankees, but was indicative of what was ahead. New York hit seven home runs in this rout, which featured struggles from three pitchers who had plenty this year: David Hess, Mike Wright and Dan Straily. It was Straily’s debut out of the bullpen just a few days after the Orioles signed him, and was most certainly a harbinger of bad things to come on that front. He allowed the first two of his many home runs. Hanser Alberto also pitched.