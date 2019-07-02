Asher Wojciechowski will be the Orioles' 14th starting pitcher in 2019. Here's how the others have fared.

When Asher Wojciechowski takes the mound Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, he will become the Orioles’ 14th starting pitcher this season.

Wojciechowski hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2017, bringing another fresh face to an Orioles rotation that has been no stranger to call-ups and castoffs.

Though the Orioles continue to give up home runs at a historic pace, it hasn’t been all doom-and-gloom for the starters.

Rookie left-hander John Means was named an All-Star on Sunday. Andrew Cashner, who boasts eight of the Orioles’ 24 wins, has a a 1.44 ERA in June. Tom Eshelman, a standout college pitcher at Cal State Fullerton who was drafted by Mike Elias and the Houston Astros in 2015, made his major league debut Monday night, holding the Rays to two runs in five innings.

