Orioles’ 2019 draft class still shows promise, even without games this season

“I think that the biggest comfort is in that all 30 teams are experiencing this equally in the same way, so they’re going to be in the same boat as an entire generation of baseball players — not just professional but amateur as well — will all be in,” Elias said. “In terms of the disruption that this has caused around the world, this is really low on the list of concerns. But these guys are professional baseball players, and coming out of this is going to be something that they’re going to have to figure out in a way that no other generation of players has.