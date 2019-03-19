Where are they now? A look back at the 2014 AL East champion Orioles and where they ended up

For as long as the Orioles tried to hold on to the magic from the 2014 division-championship roster, the speed with which the organization has been stripped of any remnants of its best team in a generation is striking.

Those 96-win Orioles that won the American League East and made it to the American League Championship Series, only to be swept by the Kansas City Royals, featured names up and down the roster that have become synonymous with the Orioles — from manager Buck Showalter and center fielder Adam Jones to third baseman Manny Machado and first baseman Chris Davis.

But with Showalter and executive vice president Dan Duquette, the architect of the team, not retained for 2019, the remnants of that near-championship core are slim. Amid a franchise-worst 115-loss season, the Orioles tore down that roster, trading away Machado, Jonathan Schoop, Zack Britton, Darren O'Day, Kevin Gausman and Brad Brach.

Once catcher Caleb Joseph was nontendered this past offseason, it left only Davis on the roster from that playoff team, and even he wasn't part of the playoffs after a late-season suspension for a positive test for amphetamines.

The diaspora of those 2014 Orioles illustrates both how much talent was on that team, and how much they squeezed out of the fringes of the roster. The likes of Delmon Young and Alejandro De Aza played their best baseball for that team, while the pitching staff reached heights it’d fail to reach again. That was owed in part to standout defense — four of their starting position players were once or future Gold Glove winners, and they too set a standard that declined the following years.

This is the fifth season since that team brought Camden Yards some of its loudest and finest moments, and though hardly anyone involved is still with the Orioles, the game isn't finished with many of them.

It wasn't the "it takes a village" operation that Orioles seasons were before or became since, with just 20 pitchers used the entire season and 24 position players used. For these purposes, only those who were on the ALCS roster or had over 50 plate appearances/20 games pitched are included here. The list is organized by plate appearances for hitters and innings for pitchers.

